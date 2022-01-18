All Tory MPs calling for Boris Johnson’s resignation, as well as the two ministers who have publicly chastised the PM

All Tory MPs have called for Boris Johnson to resign, as have the two ministers who have openly criticized the Prime Minister.

Only a few Conservatives have publicly called for Mr Johnson to resign so far.

Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister, is clinging to his job despite mounting pressure from within the Conservative Party to resign over the No. 10 lockdown parties.

As Mr Johnson awaits the results of Sue Gray’s investigation into the allegations, Tory ministers have joined the chorus of voices calling for him to resign.

The PM, on the other hand, is said to be quietly confident in his position, with reports that Mr Johnson may even call a vote of confidence in himself to show he has his party’s support.

Below is a list of all the Conservatives who have questioned the PM’s leadership or demanded his resignation.

Mr Johnson’s top team has publicly chastised him over the No 10 party row so far, but one has since retracted his remarks.

Science Minister, George Freeman

According to The Times, the MP for Mid-Norfolk denied casting doubt on the Prime Minister’s leadership in a letter to his constituents in which he allegedly said that people in positions of power “shouldn’t seek to avoid public responsibility or accountability.”

The minister was “shocked and flabbergasted” by the revelations of Downing Street parties, according to the paper, and questioned why staff were allowed to enjoy “boozy” gatherings while his constituents “couldn’t see dying loved ones.”

“The Prime Minister and his staff should set the highest standards,” the letter continued.

Mr Freeman later retracted his criticism in a tweet on Monday night.

He tweeted, “I’ve been very clear re PM that we need to wait and see what the official investigation shows, as well as PM’s response.”

“My letter to constituents expresses my outrage that No10 staff were having parties, the damage that the saga has caused, and the need for the PM and Cabinet to restore trust,” says the letter.

Minister of Health Maria Caulfield

Regardless of whether the parties “technically” broke the rules or not, the MP for Lewes insisted that “the spirit of the rules” was broken.

She stated that after Ms Gray’s report is released, she will “consider what action is required.”

Only a few Conservatives have publicly supported Mr Johnson so far.

