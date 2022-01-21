All UK universities will be given a rating soon, as far too many have cheated students.

Applicants will know their course has met a minimum acceptable standard for quality and outcome, just like the food in their refrigerator or the car in their driveway.

It was more than learning for me, as it is for many people who are the first in their family to attend university.

It was an experience that gave me the assurance that I had received a world-class, high-quality education.

In this country, universities are the big thumping engines of social mobility.

After all, the United Kingdom is home to four of the world’s top ten universities.

However, just like any other engine, they have weak spots and areas where, if we aren’t careful, their tremendous forward-driving power can backfire.

There are pockets of poor quality in our university system today that, if allowed to spread, risk undermining the enormous progress we have already made in terms of social mobility.

According to research from the Office for Students (OfS), less than half of students who begin a degree can expect to graduate and find professional employment or further study within 15 months at 25 universities and other higher education providers.

What message does that send to students who, like me all those years ago, do not have a long line of family members who went to university to advise them? I am certain that I would not want my children to enroll in a course that does not lead to graduation, further study, or employment, and I am confident that most people would feel the same way.

There is a quality and transparency problem here.

Pockets of low-quality courses with high dropout rates and poor graduate prospects risk reversing our social mobility progress.

When it comes down to it, low-quality, rip-off courses disproportionately harm disadvantaged students.

Those who are entering university for the first time and are unfamiliar with the environment are most at risk of enrolling in courses with poor graduate prospects.

I am confident that any future student or parent reading this will agree with me that something needs to be done.

I’m happy to report that we’re following through on our manifesto promises to do just that.

Customers expect certain things when they purchase something in a store.

