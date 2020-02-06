Allan Saint-Maximin has fans in hysterics with ‘Mourinho response’ to penis celebration

Newcastle are through to the next round of the FA Cup after a breathtaking 3-2 win over Oxford United which saw Allan Saint-Maximin score the winner in extra time

Allan Saint-Maximin has responded brilliantly once again after an x-rated celebration in the crowd following his goal.

Newcastle are through to the fifth round of the FA Cup for the first time in 14 years.

It comes after a spectacular match that saw four stunners in a 3-2 match with Oxford United.

The Us did not go down without a fight, though, after fighting back from 2-0 down with seven minutes to go to force the match into extra time.

Steve Bruce had to turn to Saint-Maximin reluctantly off the bench, but the Frenchman showcased his sheer ability as soon as he got on.

His winner four minutes from penalties was a peach, beating two players before powerfully striking the ball past Simon Eastwood.

Saint-Maximin charged straight to the away fans, celebrating in the manner which has endeared him to the Toon Army.

But one member decided to show his appreciation in a different way by getting his penis out.

As the Newcastle players ran over to the former Nice winger to congratulate him, one fan was scrambling to pull down his trousers to windmill his willy.

At the time, Saint-Maximin did not see him but, as an avid social media user, he was quickly notified.

And he has responded brilliantly on Twitter, posting a gif of Jose Mourinho after his own antics at the weekend.

Fans have been left in stitches as a result and have taken to social media to show their adoration.

“Dub Allan come to united,” one fan said.

While this fan said: “Wallan Waint-Maximin.”

And this supporter replied: “ASM! You can’t not like him.”

“Hahahhhaha I love you idolo,” a fourth quipped.

“I love you ahahahaha Easily the best footballer twitter account,” another wrote.

“Allan Saint Maximin – mint on the pitch, even better on Twitter,” this fan replied.

It is not the first response the 22-year-old had to the incident, initially sending fans into hysterics on Wednesday morning.