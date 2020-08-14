Alleged ‘Alien Fleet’ Appears Over Kinmen And Matsu Islands, UFO Expert Claims

A UFO expert believes that the strange lights that appeared over islands off the southeastern coast of mainland China on Monday were alien vessels. Meteorological experts, however, said the lights were caused by a rare natural phenomenon.

On Monday, China Television News posted a video on YouTube that showed pillar-like lights hovering in the sky. The report indicated that the objects were spotted over the islands of Kinmen and Matsu on Sunday.

Some of the eyewitnesses thought the strange objects in the sky were UFOs, according to the news network.

After watching the video, Scott Waring of the blog ET DataBase claimed that the strange bright objects were part of a fleet of alien vessels flying over the islands.

“This fleet of UFOs was seen entering our atmosphere over the ocean off the coast of China a few days ago,” he stated in a blog post. “The long glowing lights stood on end in the clouds between the Chinese islands of Matsu and Kinmen.”

Meteorological experts, on the other hand, said that the strange lights were formed due to a natural phenomenon. As noted by China Television News in the description of the YouTube video, experts believe the lights were created by a light beam phenomenon.

Light beams or pillars usually appear when light in the sky reflects off of the flat and mirror-like surface of ice crystals that formed in the atmosphere due to extremely cold temperatures.

The lights reflecting off of the crystals create optical illusions that often appear as beams or pillars of light extending from the sky. Depending on atmospheric conditions, light beams sometimes appear in different colors.

“The pillars are not physically over the lights or anywhere else in space for that matter,” Atmospheric Optics U.K. explained. “Like all halos, they are purely the collected light beams from all the millions of crystals which just happen to be reflecting light towards your eyes or camera.”

Last month, mysterious lights were also spotted hovering above skyscrapers in China’s southern province of Guangdong. The bright lights, which appeared red, yellow and green in photos and videos, were likened to “UFOs” and “alien spaceships.”

However, the Shenzhen Meteorological Bureau confirmed that they were light pillars, Unilad reported.

“We call these ‘warm evening light pillars.’ They form in strict conditions even more particular than regular light pillars,” the agency said.