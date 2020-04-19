Alleged Boko Haram militants “died poisoned” in Chad prison

The forty-four suspected Boko Haram soldiers who died in a Chadian prison could have been poisoned, according to the country’s attorney general. An investigation has been launched after “toxic substances” were found in four of the autopsies.

The prisons were found dead Thursday morning. “Forty of them were buried and the other four were taken to a pathologist, whose report revealed that a lethal iatrogenic substance (a harmful effect caused by a drug) was consumed, which caused heart problems for some prisoners and severe suffocation for others,” he said. Attorney General Youssouf Tom on Chadian television on Saturday.

For his part, Chadian Justice Minister Djimet Arabi confirmed to the AFP news agency that the investigations were ongoing. Possible causes include “collective suicide,” but it is not ruled out that it is “something else,” said Arabi. One of the detainees was rushed to the hospital on Thursday and recovered. The other thirteen alleged Boko Haram militants are well, as confirmed by the Minister of Justice. Arabi has had to come out to deny that the prisoners had been ill-treated during their imprisonment, nor that they were all confined to a single cell and denied food and water. The prisoners were transferred on Tuesday to the capital, N’Djamena, and handed over to the Justice the following day; on Thursday they were to be questioned and subsequently tried by a criminal court.

The deceased were part of a group of 58 suspects captured during a large military operation against the Islamist group that lasted eight days (from March 31 to April 8) in the vicinity of Lake Chad. The army described the operation to expel the terrorist organization from the region as “successful”. The offensive, launched by President Idriss Déby Itno, came in response to the deadliest attack on the Chadian army. On March 23, nearly 100 Chadian soldiers were killed by Boko Haram in a seven-hour attack on a military base. .