Alleged Pixel 5 Specs are Decidedly Mid-Range

Us long-in-the-tooth Android fans remember when the Pixel line was called Nexus and represented the best vanilla Android experience out there, with great hardware at a low price.

Well, the brand has slowly moved away from that market, and has more recently been offering less impressive specs and definitely less impressive prices.

Now, alleged specs of the Pixel 5 and 4a 5G have leaked, and they’re… not looking great.

According to AndroidCentral, the Pixel 5 will have a 6-inch OLED screen with the 90Hz refresh rate that’s trendy at the moment. The phone will be about the same physical size as the existing 4a, but the bezels will be slimmer – and as predicted, there’s no Pixel 5 XL.

It’ll have two main cameras, standard and ultrawide (no telephoto this time). We don’t know about the selfie cam or the battery capacity, although apparently it’ll have substantially more capacity than the Pixel 4, and the rumour that it’s only 3,080mAh is apparently untrue. The 5 will include 15W Qi wireless charging and 5W reverse wireless.

The 4a 5G has a 6.2-inch screen, but we don’t know what type or what the refresh rate will be.

Both phones will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset, which will be accompanied by 8GB of ram and 128GB of storage on the Pixel 5. We don’t have the numbers for the 4a 5G yet, although we do know the price: $499 in the US, which converts to £380 (although it’ll probably be a bit more than that here).

No price for the Pixel 5 yet (sorry) – but it’s expected to launch around the end of September, so hopefully not long ’til we find out. [AndroidCentral]

Featured image: Google via OnLeaks