Allegheny County in Pennsylvania was jolted by a mysterious ‘loud boom,’ which experts believe was caused by a meteor.

Experts believe a meteor may have caused the mysterious ‘loud boom’ that shook ALLEGHENY County in Pennsylvania.

Residents in the South Hills and throughout western Pennsylvania felt the strange sound and quake on New Year’s Day, according to the National Weather Service.

According to the National Weather Service in Pittsburg, the loud explosion heard early Saturday morning may have been a “meteor explosion.”

“The loud explosion heard earlier in SW Pennsylvania could have been a meteor.”

A flash that was not associated with lightning is visible in this GOES-16 GLM Total Optical Energy product.

“No confirmation,” the agency tweeted, “but this is the most likely explanation at this time.”

