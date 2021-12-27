Allenwood has the most COVID-19 cases of any BOP facility’s inmates.

Allenwood inmates have the highest rate of COVID-19 cases of any BOP facility.

ALLENWOOD — More inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 at the federal penitentiary at the Allenwood Correctional Complex than at any other US Bureau of Prisons facility.

With 29 inmates who have tested positive for drugs, the Allenwood complex’s medium-security prison ranks fourth in the federal prison system.

The Alderson, WVa., prison camp has 111 cases, while the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago has 50.

At the Allenwood penitentiary and the Alderson camp, visits with inmates have been suspended.

The other two facilities have changed their visitor policies.

At the three-prison Allenwood complex, there have been two COVID-19-related deaths: one at the penitentiary and the other at the low-security prison, which currently has no COVID-19 cases.

John Lewis, a prisoner, died on December 31.

Michael Hadam, a low-security prisoner, died on Oct. 9, 2020.

COVID-19 was linked to the death of Gregory J Ziglar on March 29 at the nearby Lewisburg Federal Penitentiary, according to a Bureau of Prisons spokesperson.

9 signed an executive order requiring all Justice Department employees to be vaccinated.

Those who have received religious or medical exemptions must be tested.

Only one member of the Allenwood penitentiary’s staff has been identified as a positive case.

“The BOP tests for COVID-19 on a regular basis, but not for the actual strain or variant because it has no bearing on how we manage the pandemic or the inmate’s individual management,” a spokesman said.

“In accordance with CDC guidelines, all inmates who test positive for COVID-19, regardless of variant, are treated equally.”

According to him, all BOP facilities have areas set aside for inmates who test positive.

He said inmates are transferred to hospitals as medical conditions warrant, without giving any specifics about the Allenwood complex.