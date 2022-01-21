Allies claim Theresa May is ‘enjoying’ Boris Johnson’s struggle for power.

Allies claim Theresa May is ‘enjoying’ Boris Johnson’s fight for power.

Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown is concerned that the crisis is diverting attention away from more pressing issues.

Theresa May will “enjoy” watching Boris Johnson struggle to keep power, but her allies say she is concerned about the country’s lack of focus on more serious issues.

The former prime minister has been deafeningly quiet throughout this week’s drama, which saw Mr Johnson fending off attempts from various Tory factions to depose him.

When he resigned from Mrs May’s Cabinet over her Brexit deal, the Prime Minister was largely responsible for her eventual downfall.

She sat motionless during Wednesday’s tumultuous PMQs, during which David Davis publicly demanded that Mr Johnson “go in the name of God.”

Mrs May’s supporters said she would have savored the moment, despite her calm demeanor.

“I’d be cartwheeling through the lobbies if I were her,” a Tory MP who served in her Cabinet told me.

“You can tell she’s having fun by looking at her eyes.”

“It’s karma, given what happened in 2019,” said another backbencher and ardent May supporter.

Mr Johnson has been meeting with MPs all week in an attempt to bolster his position in No 10, while the whips have been putting pressure on those they believe are attempting to destabilize him.

His predecessor, who was dubbed a “dead woman walking” by former chancellor George Osborne in the aftermath of her disastrous snap election in 2017, may provide inspiration.

Mrs May remained Prime Minister for another two years despite losing her Commons majority and relying on the Democratic Unionist Party’s support.

Due to concerns that the psychodrama gripping Westminster is only distracting the Government from more important matters, one of her closest allies insisted that she will not be indulging in too much schadenfreude.

“She won’t be feeling particularly victorious,” a source told me.

“When No10 is consumed by a crisis, it has a problem because all it tries to do is solve that crisis and ignores everything else it should be focusing on.”

That is, whether or not there are issues with rising energy prices.

