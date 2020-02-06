Alligator spotted eating python after deadly snake tried to invade its home

Thousands of pythons are believed to be “overwhelming” the ecosystem in the Everglades in Florida. Now, one alligator seems to have fought back

A bold snake decided to take on a fully-grown alligator in a battle to the death – but did not go well for it at all.

Pythons have started overwhelming Florida’s Everglades in recent years, with the United States Geological Survey estimating there are tens of thousands of the reptiles currently residing in the park.

But footage has now shown one of the Everglades’ most famous residents fighting back.

The short clip shows a native American alligator casually resting in the shallows with a huge snake in its mouth.

The reptile shows no signs of movement and appears dead in the jaws of the fearsome creature.

Richard Petrosky took the footage and it was shared on Twitter by Everglades National Park on February 2.

“This invasive Burmese python was no match for our mighty, native American alligator,” they wrote.

“With all the news of pythons overwhelming the Everglades ecosystem, it gives us hope to see our native animals fighting back.”

More than 6,000 people have seen the footage, with many flocking to the comments section to voice their thoughts.

“It’s about time we get some hope for our beloved Everglades,” one wrote. “I hope the gators find them a delicious meal.”

Another commented: “Go Gators.”

And a third simply added: “Thank God.”

It is not the first time some of the deadliest animals on the planet have clashed.

Back in 2017, a bear was filmed taking on a pack of wolves on its own in a fierce battle for survival.

And last year, a crocodile was filmed attacking a leopard in Kruger National Park.