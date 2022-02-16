Allison Gollust, Jeff Zucker’s exec lover, resigns from CNN after the president resigned after their secret romance was revealed.

Allison Gollust, Jeff Zucker’s exec lover, has resigned from CNN after the president’s secret romance was revealed.

According to a memo, ALLISON Gollust, CNN’s Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, resigned after an investigation found “violations of Company policies.”

Her departure comes just two weeks after CNN CEO Jeff Zucker resigned after their secret relationship was made public.

According to CNN’s Brian Stelter, the company’s CEO, Jason Kilar, sent a memo to team members earlier today.

“Earlier today, Allison Gollust resigned from CNN after the Company’s investigation into issues involving Chris Cuomo and former Governor Andrew Cuomo was completed,” the memo begins.

“The investigation was thorough and conclusive, carried out by a third-party law firm and led by a former federal judge.

It began in September and ended this weekend, allowing me to share more details with you.

“The investigation found violations of Company policies, including CNN’s News Standards and Practices, by Jeff Zucker, Allison Gollust, and Chris Cuomo, based on interviews with over 40 people and a review of over 100,000 texts and emails.”

“I understand that this news is upsetting, disappointing, and, to be honest, painful to hear.

Many of you are experiencing valid emotions.

“At CNN, we have the highest standards of journalistic integrity, and those rules must apply equally to everyone.”

“Based on the information I received during the investigation, I am confident that we took the appropriate actions and made the appropriate decisions.”

“I’m asking that we all commit right now to the critical mission we share and the values that define us.”

CNN, WarnerMedia, and this incredible team are deserving of your dedication.”

