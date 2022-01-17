Allison Street is closed at Victoria Road in Glasgow’s south side due to a vehicle fire.

Allison Street between Victoria Road and Victoria Road is closed due to a vehicle fire in Glasgow’s south side.

As emergency services responded to the incident, Allison Street was closed at its intersection with Victoria Road.

A street in Glasgow’s south side was closed after a vehicle caught fire.

The blaze is currently engulfing Allison Street near its intersection with Victoria Road in Govanhill, and emergency services are on the scene.

The incident was reported to Glasgow City Council at 7.50 a.m.

“Allison Street is currently closed at its intersection with Victoria Road due to a vehicle fire,” they said.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown, and Glasgow Live has reached out to both Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service for more information.

Victoria Road is a major thoroughfare connecting Glasgow’s south side and the city center, and the incident is expected to cause delays for commuters this morning.

We’ll keep you updated on this story as more information becomes available.