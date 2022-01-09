Almaty protests are explained as Russia intervenes in the fuel price uprising in Kazakhstan.

What’s going on in Kazakhstan? The protests in Almaty are explained, as Russia intervenes in the fuel price uprising.

In the latest attempt to quell unrest, Kazakhstan’s president has given soldiers a shoot-to-kill order.

Here are some of the reasons why the crisis in Central Asia is so serious.

Kazakhstan’s president has issued a shoot-to-kill order to soldiers in the latest attempt to quell unrest that has prompted a national state of emergency and resulted in the deaths of at least 44 people in the last two days.

Since widespread protests erupted on Wednesday, state television reports that over 3,800 people have been arrested.

The uprising, which has been unprecedented in Central Asia since the country’s independence 30 years ago, prompted the authorities to appeal to Russia and other former Soviet republics for assistance in calming the situation.

Police in the oil- and uranium-rich country appear to have regained some control of the streets thanks to a force from the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization.

Protesters set fire to state buildings, including the presidential residence in Almaty, the country’s largest city, on Wednesday morning, according to reports.

Flights were canceled and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared a state of emergency after the protests spread to Almaty airport.

A near-doubling of the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), which is used to fuel Kazakh cars, sparked the uprising.

However, the protests quickly turned against former President Nursultan Nazarbayev, who stepped down in 2019 but remained in a high-ranking position and was thought to be in charge of much of the country’s affairs.

Kazakhstan is a former Soviet republic that became independent in 1991 and is sandwiched between China and Russia.

It is Central Asia’s largest economy, with abundant hydrocarbon and metal reserves, and it has attracted hundreds of billions of dollars in foreign investment since independence.

By road, rail, and a port on the Caspian Sea, it connects China’s and South Asia’s large and fast-growing markets with those of Russia and Europe.

Kazakhstan is also the world’s top uranium producer, and this week’s unrest prompted an 8% increase in the metal’s price, which is used to power nuclear power plants.

It is the world’s ninth largest oil exporter, with 85.7 million tonnes produced in 2021, and the world’s tenth largest coal producer.

It’s also the second-largest bitcoin miner in the world.

