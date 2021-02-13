Almiron resigns as coach of struggling Elche

MADRID, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) — Jorge Almiron resigned as coach of La Liga side Elche after their 3-1 defeat away to Celta Vigo late on Friday night.

The defeat leaves the side from the southeast of Spain second from the bottom of the La Liga table with 18 points from 21 games after a run of 16 league matches without a win, which stretches back to October.

“I have taken the decision to not continue. I wish the best to the players, who have given everything,” said Almiron in his press conference which came over an hour after the final whistle.

The Argentinean was named Elche coach last summer after the club decided not to extend the contract of his predecessor, Juan Jose Rojo ‘Pacheta’ who had led the team to promotion through the second division playoffs.

A lack of time to make signings ahead of the new season and lack of money to bring in big-name players meant Elche were always likely to struggle, but the club began the campaign brightly and was in mid-table in October before starting their winless run. Enditem