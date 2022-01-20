Almost 72,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Turkiye.

Nearly 72,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Turkiye.

To date, Turkiye has given over 140.3 million coronavirus vaccine shots.

ANKARA (Turkey)

On Thursday, the Turkish Ministry of Health reported nearly 72,000 COVID-19 cases.

Over the last day, the ministry reported 71,843 new COVID-19 cases, 166 deaths, and 85,948 recoveries.

In addition, in the last 24 hours, 414,312 virus tests were performed.

According to new ministry figures, the country has also administered more than 139.57 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to combat the virus’ spread since launching an immunization campaign in January 2021.

According to the ministry, over 57.3 million people have received the first vaccination, with over 52.3 million receiving the full vaccine.

Nearly 24 million people in Turkiye have received third booster shots.

According to Johns Hopkins University in the United States, the pandemic has claimed the lives of over 5.56 million people in at least 192 countries and regions, with more than 338.55 million cases reported worldwide since December 2019.