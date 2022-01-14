Almost all teens in ICUs with COVID-19 are unvaccinated, according to research.

Almost all teens with COVID-19 who end up in intensive care units are unvaccinated, according to research.

Bloomberg News (TNS) reporter Robert Langreth contributed to this article.

In a study that supports the use of the Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE shot in children, almost all teenagers who needed intensive care for COVID-19 were unvaccinated.

In a real-world study of over 1,000 adolescents aged 12 to 18 in 23 states published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine, the vaccine prevented 98 percent of ICU visits and 94 percent of COVID-related hospitalizations.

While severe COVID-19 complications can occur in adolescents, they are uncommon, making vaccine efficacy studies more difficult than in older adults. This has led to some debate about the vaccine’s use in children.

Pfizer’s trial data for its shot for 12- to 15-year-olds, for example, didn’t include enough cases to determine efficacy in preventing severe COVID-19.

The study, conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and a network of 31 hospitals, is one of the most comprehensive to date, demonstrating that COVID-19 vaccines can protect teenagers from severe complications.

In an accompanying editorial, Vanderbilt University Medical Center pediatrics professor Kathryn Edwards stated that “nearly all hospitalizations and deaths in this population could have been prevented by vaccination.”

The study compared 445 COVID-19-infected adolescents to 777 adolescents admitted for other reasons, including those with COVID-like symptoms who tested negative.

It lasted from July 1, 2021, to October 31, 2021.

When the Pfizer shot was widely available for adolescents and the delta strain was dominant, it was December 25, 2021.

The majority of the children in the study who were hospitalized with COVID-19 lived in the South, where the delta wave first hit the country.

Overall, the researchers discovered that 96 percent of COVID-19-infected adolescents were not fully vaccinated, and 99 percent of those who received life support were not fully vaccinated.

According to the findings, all seven COVID-19 patients who died and all 13 patients who received extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, a last-ditch treatment, were unvaccinated.

At least one underlying condition, such as obesity, was present in 74% of the adolescents hospitalized with COVID-19 in the study.

