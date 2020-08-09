Almost as many Brits have been killed by lockdown as by coronavirus itself, report finds

ALMOST as many have been killed by lockdown as by the virus itself, an official report suggests.

According to figures, for every three Covid-19 dead another two have died because they missed vital medical treatment.

Between March and May there were 25,000 coronavirus deaths.

At the same time 16,000 others also died, including 6,000 too scared to go to A&E.

People felt that they should stay home because of the Governments ‘Stay Home, Protect the NHS, Save Lives’ message.

And is thought 10,000 died in care homes after they were discharged early from hospitals.

They were not able to access critical care.

But around 2,500 lives were saved by a fall in pollution and accidents and healthier living.

The report was made to the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies in July.

It also suggests 26,000 more deaths by September due to healthcare restrictions still in place.

