Almost one-fifth of dog owners thinks that raising a child is easier than training a puppy.

Almost one-fifth of dog owners thinks raising a child is easier than training a puppy.

Nearly a quarter of respondents said they had “no idea” how much effort goes into training a puppy, with the first two years being the most difficult.

More than four out of ten dog owners “struggled” to care for their puppy, with 17 percent believing it was more difficult than raising a BABY.

According to a survey of 2,000 dog owners, 30% believe the first two years are the most difficult, with 23% admitting they had “no idea” how much work goes into training a puppy.

As a result of their disobedient pet, 21% had their carpets ruined, and 14% had to say goodbye to their chewed slippers.

The most difficult things to train a new puppy on were toilet training, not chewing the furniture, and listening to commands like “SIT.”

After bringing a puppy home, owners spend an average of 21 hours per month – or 43 minutes per day – on training.

However, getting the fundamentals in order takes on average six months of training.

The figures come from a study by Bought By Many, a pet health and insurance company, which found an 87 percent increase in pet behavioral issues between 2019 and 2021.

According to the data, owners of puppies under the age of one are 62 percent more likely to file a claim for a behavioural problem than owners of dogs between the ages of one and two.

After the dog reaches the age of three, the number of claims drops significantly.

“It’s well known that puppy training takes time and effort, but that doesn’t prepare owners for how overwhelming it can be,” Sarah James, a vet nurse at Bought By Many, said.

“With a puppy, the first few nights can be sleepless and messy, and the first year can be difficult.

The good news is that business owners aren’t alone.

“Toilet accidents and chewing are all part of the puppy stage, and more difficult issues like separation anxiety can be managed with time and patience – and, on occasion, professional help from veterinarians and trained behaviorists.”

“Lockdown provided thousands of owners with the opportunity to welcome a dog into their homes, but working from home has its own set of challenges.

