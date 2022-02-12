Along with Miami and Paris, Glasgow is one of the world’s top cities for people in their twenties to live in.

According to Confused.com, our Dear Green Place is one of the top 20 cities in the world to live in for those in their twenties.

After reviewing previous articles on the best cities to live in for Millenials, 50 cities were chosen for the study, with 13 data points collected on each city and then ranked against one another.

They considered factors such as monthly salary, rental costs, and public transportation costs, as well as things to do, LGBT(plus) friendliness, and the city’s ‘Instagramability.’

Glasgow, the only Scottish city to make the Top 20, is ranked 13th, ahead of major cities such as Paris, Los Angeles, and Miami.

According to Confused.com, Glasgow checks all the boxes: with an average monthly salary of £2,134, a rent cost of £695, and average costs of transportation and a pint, it’s a very affordable city.

Glasgow is the sixth-best city in Europe for young people, with an index ranking of 57.1, and the best city in the UK (hashtag)2.

Due to their high monthly salaries and diverse nightlife, London and Manchester rank 11th and 17th, respectively.

These nights out, however, are likely to be expensive, with a pint in London costing £5 and £4 in Manchester.

The survey was designed to assist those in their twenties in determining where they would like to live next, as well as what factors to consider when renting, such as insurance and rent costs.

“Whether it’s across the globe or closer to home, many young people see their 20s as the ideal time to relocate,” says Jessica Willock, a home insurance expert at Confused.com.

"When moving, there are numerous factors to consider, such as job prospects, rent costs, and the all-important activity and.

