Alpine skiing-Season over for Italy’s world champion…

Jan 21 – Italy’s reigning super-G world champion Dominik Paris will be out for the rest of the World Cup season after suffering a knee injury in training for the Kitzbuehel speed races on Tuesday.

The governing FIS said Paris, a four times winner in the Austrian resort, had torn the anterior cruciate ligament of his right knee with a micro-fracture of the fibula head.

“My season ends here,” said the 30-year-old Italian, who was among the favourites for the super-G and downhill on Friday and Saturday after winning back-to-back downhills on home snow in Bormio last month.

“Unfortunately while I was sliding, the inside ski caught too much and the ligament broke. There is not much to add. In the next few days we will evaluate, together with the medical staff, how to proceed.”

Paris is currently fourth in the overall World Cup and second in the downhill standings behind Switzerland’s Beat Feuz. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Toby Davis)