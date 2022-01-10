Although Bridgerton is an outlier, ‘diverse’ shows such as The Girl Before do us all a disservice by ignoring race.

Bridgerton is an outlier, but ‘diverse’ shows like The Girl Before degrade us all by ignoring race.

I just want to turn off when screenwriters rely on superficial representation while ignoring how society works.

Calls for more diversity in film and television appear to be yielding results after years of tireless campaigning in the face of ongoing backlash.

People of color are less underrepresented in the television industry now than they were in 2017-18, according to a five-year review released by Ofcom near the end of 2021.

However, while we may have seen some progress in terms of seeing people of color on our screens, realistic depictions of how race works in society appear to be missing.

Bridgerton, a period drama from Netflix and Shondaland, is perhaps the most famous recent example of a show that has been lauded for its diverse cast, with some applauding it and others criticizing it for glossing over race’s complexities.

With the show’s second season approaching (it premieres on March 25), I believe it’s past time to look into the impact of surface-level representation on casting.

The Girl Before, a BBC psychological thriller that premiered at the end of December and received critical acclaim for its casting, was one such example.

I watched it over the holidays, and while the show’s fast pace kept me hooked, I found the show’s portrayal of society to be incredibly unrealistic, not least because the show’s three black main characters barely mention (or seem to be aware of) race and how it affects their lives.

The show begins with Emma passing a series of tests in order to move into Edward’s home with her boyfriend, and then we see Jane do the same.

Jane discovers that Edward’s two previous partners have both died in suspicious circumstances at the same address, and she bears a striking resemblance to them both as the story shifts between their two experiences…

