Although central banks have mishandled inflation, here’s how to make the most of your money.

While central banks may have mishandled inflation, here’s how to get the most out of your money.

The 1970s taught us some important lessons about how to deal with high inflation and soaring prices.

What should ordinary people do about inflation, not central banks, governments, or corporations?

Inflation is on the rise all over the world, and the UK is no exception. The consumer price index is now up 5.1 percent year on year, while the retail price index is up 7.1 percent.

That is the highest level for the RPI since March 1991.

However, the United Kingdom is far from alone.

Consumer price increases in the United States are currently 6.8%, while they are 5.2 percent in Germany.

If you really want to scare yourself, the increase in US wholesale prices in November was 9.6%.

Inflation is expected to rise in the coming months before falling by the end of next year, according to the consensus.

Whatever way you look at it, the central bankers have failed miserably, as the Bank of England predicted inflation would be around 2% by now back in February.

But there’s no point in berating the Monetary Policy Committee, or the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank’s equivalent policymakers.

It’s also pointless to argue about when they’ll stop pumping money into the banking system, or whether interest rates should be raised this month or next year.

That is far too late.

Policies will eventually change, and we will see a repeat of the 1980s, when the 1970s inflation surge was gradually brought under control.

In the meantime, we must make do.

The rules of the 1970s and 1980s still apply to those who are old enough to remember them.

One is that if you can borrow money at a lower interest rate than inflation, you should do so and invest it in real assets.

A home is, without a doubt, the most valuable real asset for the majority of people.

The problem for Britons right now is that house prices are historically high.

The average income-to-price ratio is approximately nine – prices.

