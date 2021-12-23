Although Covid variant Omicron appears to be milder, scientists warn that there is no room for complacency.

Scientists say that while Covid variant Omicron appears to be milder, there is no reason to relax.

According to researchers, even if a much lower percentage of Omicron cases become serious, hospitals in the UK are still at risk of being overwhelmed, despite the fact that new cases are at record levels.

Scientists have praised research that suggests Covid variant Omicron infections are far less likely than Delta infections to cause serious illness.

However, they warn that the situation is still dire, and they urge the public to limit contact and exercise caution in order to protect the NHS.

On Wednesday, three studies from Scotland, England, and South Africa were published, showing that people with Omicron were up to 80% less likely than those with Delta to be admitted to the hospital.

While scientists said the studies were good news and that things could have been a lot worse, they also warned that with case numbers at record highs, the NHS could still be overwhelmed after Christmas.

Because the data is preliminary and not completely comprehensive, it is still too early to draw firm conclusions.

The Scottish study, for example, is based on a small number of hospitalizations, the majority of which are among younger age groups, who are generally less at risk.

“Obviously, this is ‘good news,’ but it must be interpreted correctly and not used as yet another reason to ignore the impact of SARS-CoV-2 infection,” Leeds University’s Stephen Griffin told i.

“It’s important to remember that a significant reduction in serious illness among a large number of people remains a large number.”

Because our standard Vaccine program does not protect unless you have recently been boosted, Omicron is able to infect more people than Delta.”

“If we allow the virus to spread unchecked, I believe we can expect it to continue to cause significant harm, both acutely and for as long as COVID, and clinically vulnerable people are exposed without the previous protection provided by the shielding program.”

Simply put, vaccines should not be left alone to deal with this new wave,” he stated.

“The first UK data from Scotland and England on the severity of Omicron for hospitalization is encouraging, with the risk of admission being about two,” said Dr Raghib Ali, Senior Clinical Research Associate, MRC Epidemiology Unit, University of Cambridge.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

