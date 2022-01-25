Although Europe has been vocal in its opposition to Russia, the alliance is beginning to show cracks.

Although Europe has spoken out strongly against Russia, the alliance is beginning to show cracks.

Deterrence against Russia will only work if European countries show that they are serious about it.

With Russian troops massing at Ukraine’s border – and now in Belarus, in what appears to be a pincer movement – Europe is facing its first major foreign policy crisis since the Brexit vote.

European officials have been talking tough – mostly – in an attempt to deter Russian aggression by threatening harsh sanctions if Russian tanks cross the border.

Deterrence, on the other hand, will only work if Nato members appear to be serious about it.

Regrettably, the cracks are already showing.

Vice-Admiral Kay-Achim Schönbach, Germany’s navy chief, was fired this weekend for attempting to downplay the gravity of Russian aggression by saying that Vladimir Putin “probably” deserved some respect.

Crucially, the continent’s three most powerful nations, and the trio that should be at the heart of its response to Putin’s bullying, appear to be at odds.

Both the EU and the UK have suffered as a result of Brexit. The UK left the bloc without a security or foreign policy agreement in place.

Putin was undoubtedly ecstatic.

Other factors, however, have contributed to the impression that Europe is in disarray.

Despite strong opposition from his coalition partner, the Greens, the new German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, appears to be intent on continuing his predecessor Angela Merkel’s soft-spoken approach to Moscow.

Germany is also resisting US pressure to include Russia’s controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in any sanctions imposed on Moscow.

Cutting off a new source of gas in a time of tight energy supplies appears to many Germans to be akin to cutting off their nose to spite their face.

However, there are more important issues at hand than a temporary gas shortage.

China, which has Taiwan in its sights, is no doubt watching as Russia tests the west’s stomach for a fight post-Afghanistan.

Berlin has refused to send arms to Ukraine, citing its post-World War II policy of not arming belligerents.

Germany’s semi-pacifist stance is beginning to look dangerously dated and even irresponsible in a world where autocrats are on the rise.

Royal Air Force planes were forced to take a long detour around Germany while delivering anti-tank weapons, demonstrating how out of sync European powers are in response to Putin’s aggression and mind games.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

