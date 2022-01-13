Although France has eased travel restrictions for British tourists, families are still subjected to daily tests that can cost hundreds of pounds.

France has eased travel restrictions for British tourists, but families are still subjected to daily tests that can cost hundreds of pounds.

To enter public places, children aged 12 to 17 must provide a negative Covid test if they do not have proof of full vaccination or a recent infection.

Although the ban on British tourists has been lifted, children who have not yet received their second vaccine dose are still subject to daily testing in public places such as restaurants, bars, and ski lifts.

In order to obtain a valid “pass sanitaire,” or health pass, children aged 12 to 17 who are unable to provide proof of full vaccination or a recent infection must provide a negative Covid test result taken within the previous 24 hours.

Each antigen test costs around £33 (€40) and must be administered by a trained professional, usually in a pharmacy or a pop-up testing center.

Due to the requirement, a family of four vacationing in France with two unvaccinated children could face a bill of £462 for daily antigen testing alone, in addition to the effort of going to a site to get the tests done each day.

This is in addition to the additional costs of mandatory family testing 24 hours prior to entering France and mandatory antigen testing upon return to the UK.

With proof of a recent Covid infection, unvaccinated children who tested positive for Covid in the previous six months can avoid the daily testing requirement.

Unvaccinated adults can now provide a negative test result instead of proof of vaccination or recent recovery.

However, as of Saturday, January 15th, this option will be removed for all adults aged 18 and up, as the French government tightens restrictions by introducing a new “vaccination pass” for all adults.

Adults must be fully jabbed – that is, the initial vaccination plus a booster if the vaccination is more than seven months old, dropping to more than four months old from February 15 – or provide proof of a recent Covid infection, such as a positive PCR or antigen test dating from eleven days to six months prior.

Travelers entering France after January 14 must be fully vaccinated and take a Covid test (antigen or PCR) within 24 hours of departure.

When entering the country, no quarantine is required, and children are treated as having the same vaccination status as accompanying adults.

