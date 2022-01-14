Although Omicron cases have peaked in Scotland, Covid deaths are still on the rise.

Although Omicron cases in Scotland have peaked, Covid deaths continue to rise.

According to the most recent statistics, 41 more Covid-related deaths occurred in the last 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to over 10,000.

Despite recording the highest number of daily Covid-related deaths since September, Scotland may have already passed the peak of the Omicron wave of coronavirus.

This is the highest daily number since September 24, but the data also indicated that the number of people testing positive for Covid is now declining.

Scotland is currently averaging 11,747 new cases per day, compared to 16,301 a week ago, with the number appearing to peak on 3 January when it surpassed 20,000.

The Omicron wave of coronavirus appears to be “decelerating,” according to Scotland’s Health Secretary Humza Yousaf, but it’s still too early to say for sure.

“That is evident if you look at hospital numbers,” he told the BBC. “Hospital admissions, while continuing to rise, are definitely slowing down.”

“Certainly, the case numbers themselves…[t]hose numbers appear to be lower than where we were at the peak.”

While the number of Omicron cases reported daily may have peaked, Scotland’s national clinical director Jason Leitch believes that a rise in hospitalizations is still possible.

On STV’s Scotland Tonight on Thursday evening, he noted that hospitalizations took five weeks to start falling after Christmas 2020.

He also stated that while Omicron would not be the last Covid variant, it was impossible to predict whether the next one would be milder or more severe than previous strains.

“We had four variants, each of which got progressively worse before getting slightly better.

Omicron, on the other hand, did not come from Delta, and Delta did not come from Alpha.

That isn’t the case.

“They’re all from the beginning,” he said.

“So you could get a milder one, which would benefit us and result in fewer people being admitted to hospitals, but you could also get a more severe one.”

As a result, we must be prepared for all of these scenarios.

“This is it.

