Although the NHS backlog plan is welcomed, doctors say more staff is required to make it a reality.

The NHS backlog plan is welcomed, but doctors say it will require more staff to make it a reality.

Medics and health experts warn ministers not to overlook the pressures on general practitioners, as well as community and mental health services, as they work to reduce non-urgent care wait times.

Doctors and health experts have warned that the NHS backlog plan will never work without tens of thousands of additional staff to help meet its lofty goals.

Frontline doctors said the blueprint is far from comprehensive and fails to address key issues, despite the fact that they are exhausted from both the pandemic and attempting to deal with a 6 million-strong waiting list in England, where thousands of Covid patients remain in hospitals.

As ministers focus on reducing non-urgent care wait times, a leading health think tank warned them not to overlook the pressures on GPs, community and mental health services.

“Everyone needs to be clear that plans to reduce the backlog of elective care are inextricably linked to the urgent and emergency care system,” said Dr Susan Crossland, an emergency consultant in the north of England and the immediate past president of the Society for Acute Medicine.

“As we previously stated, overburdened acute medical services mean that elective beds are used for emergency patients, exacerbating the problem of waiting lists and negatively impacting those awaiting urgent investigations and surgical procedures.”

“Elective care will never function well if other parts of the system are under significant strain, and we are still a long way from finding solutions to the workforce crisis, bed capacity reductions, and delayed discharges, all of which remain a major threat to recovery.”

Saffron Cordery, deputy chief executive of NHS Providers, said the release of the 50-page plan, which trust leaders collaborated on with Royal Colleges, patient groups, and health charities, was a significant milestone, and that hospital executives would do everything possible to reduce wait times.

“While this plan focuses on planned hospital’elective’ treatment, we know there are also very concerning delays in mental health treatment and community services,” she said.

The NHS, too, needs to be supported and resourced in order to address these backlogs.

“Trust leaders will work tirelessly to meet the challenges posed by long wait times, but we must have the personnel in place to achieve all of these goals.”

The biggest problems are labor shortages and the resulting unsustainable workloads for existing employees.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

NHS backlog plan welcome but medics say more staff needed to make it a reality