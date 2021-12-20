Alton Towers has unveiled new CBeebies Land attractions, which will open in the spring.

Alton Towers has revealed new CBeebies Land attractions, which will open in the spring.

The lineup will include Hey Duggee Big Adventure Badge, Andy’s Adventures Dinosaur Dig, JoJo, and Gran Gran At Home.

This spring, visitors to CBeebies Land at Alton Towers Resort will be able to enjoy three new attractions.

The line-up will include Hey Duggee Big Adventure Badge, Andy’s Adventures Dinosaur Dig, JoJo and Gran Gran At Home, making it the ideal place for kids to learn, play, and inspire their imaginations.

Guests can earn their own Big Adventure Badge by climbing, sliding, and bouncing their way through the Hey Duggee Big Adventure Badge.

Alton Towers will also host a brand new Hey Duggee live show called “The Map Badge.”

Children can let their imaginations run wild while exploring Gran Gran’s house from the hit TV animation show JoJo and Gran Gran At Home.

Dinosaur fans can also dig and discover in Andy’s Adventures Dinosaur Dig, a brand-new live interactive show attraction.

The new look is part of a larger, more exciting reimagining of the UK’s only CBeebies Land at the UK’s largest theme park, which includes a brand new CBeebies Bug interactive trail.

Fans can look forward to a brand-new live show in the Land with Bing and Flop in Big Fun Showtime, as well as a full calendar of events where kids can meet and interact with some of CBeebies’ biggest stars.

Bingsters will also be able to have the ultimate sleepover at the resort’s CBeebies Land Hotel, which will feature Bing-themed rooms.

“We are really excited to expand the fun-packed programme of entertainment and attractions in CBeebies Land, bringing to life even more TV favorites for families to enjoy together,” said Larry Roles, marketing director for Alton Towers Resort.

“We’re confident that, like the rest of our lineup, these new additions will provide a truly immersive experience for young fans and pique their interest.”

We’re confident that both parents and kids will enjoy these new features, and we can’t wait to see them in action.”

“CBeebies Land offers a brilliant and unique opportunity for young children and their families to experience some of their favorite shows and friends as they are,” Natasha Spence, head of attractions, Live Entertainment, BBC Studios, said.

