Alton Towers Ignores Coronavirus and Offers Season Pass for the Same Price as a Day Pass

If you’re a mild thrill seeker who has no intention of avoiding crowds or abiding by any lock downs, then Alton Towers’ Season Pass deal is for you.

Right now, you can pick up a Standard Season Pass for just £58, which is the same price as a one-day pass to the park. Meanwhile, the 1 Day Pass has had its price slashed from £58 to £34.

The park now has over 40 rides and attractions, most of which I don’t know the names of, but if you do, you know what you’re in store for presumably. This year’s season kicks off on March 21 and runs until November 8 – with the exception of some dates and events, like Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in August, Scarefest, and Fireworks.

So for the cost of a single day out, you can visit as Alton Towers as many times as you like starting this weekend. We’d probably advise against it right now, what with that little pandemic we’re in the midst of, but if you’re feeling brave and the government continues to refuse to shut things down, you can go nuts.