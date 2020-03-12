Alun Wyn Jones has ‘penis grabbed’ by England’s Joe Marler in Six Nations stunner

Wales were beaten 33-30 by England in the Six Nations on Saturday but it was an altercation between Joe Marler and Alun Wyn Jones that left the Welsh star stunned

England ace Joe Marler stunned Welsh star Alun Wyn Jones as he appeared to grab his genitals during their Six Nations clash.

England won the Triple Crown by following up victories over Scotland and Ireland with a 33-30 win at Twickenham.

Anthony Watson, Elliot Daly and Manu Tuilagi all scored tries though Tuilagi was later sent off for a dangerous tackle, which led to the Welsh fightback.

And while it was Tuilagi sent off, Marler may not be off the hook as he got up close and personal with Jones.

Marler was caught grabbing the Wales captain’s penis as the skipper tried to separate players following a scuffle.

The game was just over 10 minutes old when the incident occurred with Owen Farrell shoving George North after the Welshman had knocked on.

Almost every player on the pitch became involved in the scuffle that ensued with Jones trying to play peacemaker.

But he was left stunned by Marler’s actions, looking to the match officials in bewilderment.

Referee Ben O’Keeffe instructed both captains to calm their players down with England having been penalised for Farrell instigating the scuffle.

Openly-gay Wales legend Gareth Thomas quipped: “It would’ve never have happened in my day and I’m really upset about that – because if it had I would have never retired!”

And some rugby fans were quick with witty reactions to the incident with one writing on social media: “Joe Marler grabbing a handful there.”

While another added: “Alun wyn Jones is a handful too, just ask Joe Marler!”

And a third posted: “Joe Marler checking Alun Wyn’s plums”

Marler has previously been involved in controversy having been banned for two games in 2016 after calling Welsh prop Samson Lee ‘Gypsy boy’.

In a previous interview, Marler had said: “I’m not the easiest of blokes at times. I know that.

“Down the years I have been a prat at times – those (Mohican) haircuts, gobbing off, red cards – yeah, guilty.

“It was when, Olly Kohn, who was known as Fisherman’s Friend as he was nice to everyone, told me that I was being a bit of a d— that the penny finally dropped. Olly broke down that barrier.

“I like to think I’ve developed a bit of self-awareness since then. It was cathartic. That’s a big word for me. But it’s the right one.”