Alvaro Morata spookily guessed Liverpool’s Champions League fate back in November

Alvaro Morata netted against Liverpool last week as Atletico Madrid knocked them out of the Champions League

Atletico Madrid hitman Alvaro Morata predicted Liverpool’s Champions League exit all the way back in November.

The reigning champions were knocked out earlier this week, losing both legs against the La Liga side home and away.

Liverpool were beaten 1-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano, before Atletico won 3-2 (AET) at Anfield on Wednesday evening.

Morata certainly didn’t make many friends on Merseyside this week, scoring in the dying stages of the clash, before screaming into a BT Sport camera as his side celebrated after the final whistle.

But the Spaniard was clearly confident his side could beat Liverpool, as he predicted late last year.

“Liverpool may play against Atletico and may not reach the Champions League final,” Morata told COPE in November when asked about Liverpool’s impressive chances of repeating last season’s heroics.

“You never know.

“This is football; every team has their methods and we play our football.”

Morata celebrated passionately after the game, approaching a camera following Atletico players and their celebrations.

BT Sport pundit Rio Ferdinand hit out at the former Chelsea forward, who struggled to settle in England.

“I wish he had that energy when he was in England… Jesus,” joked the former Manchester United star.

Atletico may not even be able to continue their Champions League journey this season, with the competition currently suspended due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The virus, which has swept Europe at speed in recent weeks, has caused most sporting events to be cancelled across the continent.

UEFA are yet to decide when the next Champions League and Europa League fixtures will go ahead.