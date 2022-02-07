Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints was arrested for ‘beating someone up at a nightclub’ just hours before the Pro Bowl.

Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints was arrested for ‘beating up someone at a nightclub’ just hours before the Pro Bowl.

The New Orleans Saints’ ALVIN Kamara was arrested for battery in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Kamara was taken to the Clark County Jail to be booked on battery resulting in serious bodily injury after allegedly assaulting someone in a nightclub late last night.

Following the athlete’s arrest, the LVMPD issued a statement.

“The investigation is still ongoing,” the statement read. “Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD CCAC Patrol Detectives by phone.”

