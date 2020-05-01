Amadou Sall, a virologist for Africa

The Institut Pasteur de Dakar has developed two tests for salivary and blood tests for Covid-19 which raise great hopes. Sold for less than 2 dollars a piece, they will be produced and distributed on the African continent from June.

Covered by the amplified volume of a conference call in English, his voice is reassuring. In a tone as courteous as expeditious, Amadou Sall dramatizes the situation:“I live the epidemic on a day-to-day basis, without any particular concern.” For four years at the head of the Institut Pasteur in Dakar, this virologist has been on the front line in responding to the threat of a pandemic hanging over Senegal and the entire continent. The solid, 120-year-old institution in a cream-colored Art Deco building looking out over the ocean is on the verge of marketing two hopeful virus tests. “Our objective is to detect cases as early as possible to isolate them from any contact”, he explains.

One of the two tests developed will be able to detect the presence of Covid-19 in saliva in ten minutes

In an Africa where the word “confinement” is more like a tragic escape game than a reality, detecting cases and assessing the level of immunity is crucial. “In June, we will have developed two rapid tests.