Amanda Holden slams ITV for ‘throwing Caroline Flack to the dogs’

Amanda Holden appeared to lash out at ITV for “throwing Caroline Flack to the dogs” over the way they treated her.

In an emotional rant on Instagram yesterday, the Britain’s Got Talent judge stuck the knife into the channel she often works for.

Amanda accused bosses of failing to offer her fragile pal any support compared to “other artists” who had had private troubles in recent years.

Former Love Island host Caroline, 40, was found dead in her east London home on Saturday after taking her own life.

She wrote: “For Caroline to feel that death was the only way out breaks my heart.

“Anger doesn’t even begin to cover how I feel about her being thrown to the dogs like she was.

“Why was she not shown the same level of consideration, protection, warmth and importance as other artists in our industry who have struggled recently?

“I am certain there is more to her story… I know the truth will out.”

Amanda added: “May she rest in peace and those responsible for this lack of humanity be brave enough to admit their shame.”

Pop star Olly Murs posted a heartbreaking tribute to Caroline.

The 35-year-old, who hosted The Xtra Factor and one series of the main show with Caroline, revealed he has not “stopped crying”. He hinted he had been worried about her.

He wrote: “I remember messaging you at your toughest time to let you know that I never read or listened to any of the crap people were saying.”

Daily Star Online has contacted an ITV spokeswoman for comment.

For confidential support call the Samaritans in the UK free on 116 123 or visit a local Samaritans branch