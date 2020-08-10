Amanda Kloots Opens Up About Collecting Nick Cordero’s Ashes: ‘It Was Surreal And Horrible’

Amanda Kloots posted an emotional video on social media in which she shared how she felt when she finally got to hold her late husband Nick Cordero’s ashes.

Taking it to Instagram, the 38-year-old theater actress opened up about how difficult was for her to collect her husband’s ashes. In the video, Kloots said that it was beyond “surreal and horrible” for her to hold Cordero’s ashes.

However, one of her friends told her that she could now keep him (Cordero) closer than ever, and she admitted that it was a “nice way” of looking at the situation.

“It was beyond surreal and horrible. But they are in my possession and a good friend of mine said some beautiful advice: ‘look at it as you have him with you now’. Which is really a nice way of looking at it, which is true,” Kloots said in an Instagram Story.

Kloots admitted that it has been really hard for her to cope with the “Blue Bloods” star’s death. She also expressed gratitude toward her brother and sister-in-law for rescuing her and Elvis, their 1-year-old son.

“I have literally felt like I cannot even function. Where I am just kind of in a fog and I don’t even know what I am doing or what I am saying. Thank God for my brother and sister-in-law because they’ve rescued me and Elvis a lot,” Kloots said.

A few days back, Kloots marked the one-month anniversary of Cordero’s death with a heartwrenching message on the photo-sharing platform.

The actress wrote that she’s been missing Cordero “more and more” with each passing day. She also expressed her desire to see him again with their son Elvis.

“Dear Nick, it has been one month since you have been gone. I wish I could say it has got easier, but with each passing day, I miss you more and more. I wish I could see you, hold you, kiss you, talk to you, hear your voice, get a hug, see you with Elvis. Your huge presence in our lives is missed every second of every day. I love you forever and always,” Kloots wrote at the time.

Cordero died on July 5 after a long and painful battle with the novel coronavirus. The Broadway star, whose resume includes “Rock of Ages” and “Waitress,” died at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center where he fought COVID-19 and its complications for more than 90 days, People reported.