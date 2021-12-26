Amanda Schmeck is Jared Schmeck’s wife.

Amanda Schmeck, who is Jared Schmeck’s wife?

DURING THE NORAD Santa Tracker event, Joe and Jill Biden made a round of virtual calls and reached out to Jared Schmeck, an Oregon native.

Biden and Jared exchanged greetings that recalled the Let’s Go Brandon Internet meme while the two parties were on a virtual chat together.

Jared Schmeck is a Central Point, Oregon native who has worked as a police officer and for an electric company.

Schmeck is facing backlash on social media as a result of his viral Christmas Eve call with the President and First Lady.

Jared Schmeck became a Twitter trending topic on Friday, December 24.

“Imagine being an adult who is so childish and disrespectful that you call the president ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ in front of your own children and dozens of others,” one Twitter user wrote.

This is a depressing time.”

“Wow. (hashtag)jaredschmeck is going to trend for the first time in his life, and not in a good way,” another Twitter user commented.

“Frustration with policies does not lead to profanity directed at the President of the United States in front of two of your children.”

You aren’t a believer in Jesus Christ.

You were an attention seeker who was well aware of your actions.

“Give him all the attention he craved,” said another Twitter user.

The President and First Lady were duped by Jared into saying ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ during a phone call on Friday, December 24, 2021, and the pair appeared unaware of the viral meme’s meaning.

Both parties said their goodbyes after the Bidens finished chatting with the Schmeck family for the NORAD Santa Tracker.

“Well, Merry Christmas, everybody.”

Jill Biden said, “Have a wonderful Christmas.”

Joe Biden wished Jared a happy Christmas, to which his son replied, “I hope you guys have a happy Christmas as well, Merry Christmas, and Let’s Go Brandon.”

“Let’s Go Brandon, I agree,” the president says unconsciously.

Brandon Brown, a NASCAR racer, was the subject of a viral video.

Amanda Schmeck is Jared Schmeck’s wife. They married on August 8, 2008, and have two children.

They have four children together, all of whom were mentioned during Jared’s phone call with the Bidens.

Following her family’s Santa Tracker call, Amanda and her husband uploaded a video of the interaction to their YouTube channel.

On Schmeck’s YouTube video “We talked to President Joe Biden on Christmas Eve! (hashtag)letsgobrandon,” users expressed their thoughts on the call.

“It’s great to see you’re instilling respect, humility, and compassion in your children this Christmas,” one commenter said.

“There will be…,” one commenter added.

