Amanda Staveley, the elegant submarine of the Gulf sovereign funds

His face is wonderfully English, the cheeks with a peachy hue are worthy of a Gainsborough painting, the features are delicate and the framework is of great finesse. His contagious smile convinces and even disarms. How to explain that, willingly misogynist and austere, the rich fortunes of the Gulf fell in love with Amanda Staveley, in the sweet voice like a Quality Street candy? The recent acquisition by the Saudi sovereign fund Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund of the football club Newcastle United, playing in the Premier LeagueEnglish, consecrates the return of investment funds from the Middle East. They manage surplus hydrocarbon revenues and their strike force is at the height of their fortune: colossal.

Amanda Staveley, 47, piloted the takeover of Newcastle FC by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund. The daughter of a wealthy Yorkshire entrepreneur steered many of the acquisitions of the Gulf petro-monarchies. Previously, it had been the highlight of the sale, in 2008, of Manchester City to Sheikh Mansour, brother of the Head of State of the United Arab Emirates, and of the rescue of the British bank Barclays by Qatar. One of his few failures was the failure of the takeover bid launched on behalf of Mansour on Liverpool FC.

Prince Andrew asks for his hand

At the start, after sloppy studies of modern languages ​​in Cambridge, she opened a posh restaurant in Newmarket, the Mecca of English thoroughbred breeding, in 1996. Her clientele counted the fine flower of racehorse owners, in start with the Maktoum dynasty of Dubai, whose Godolphin stables are located nearby. The latter introduce him to the King of Jordan Abdallah, anxious to seduce foreign investors.

It was through the Hashemite sovereign that this native of a small chic village in the north of England met Prince Andrew in 2003. The queen’s younger son liked her very much, to the point of having asked her hand. Amanda Staveley’s resume is perfect for the Windsor family: the old money you don’t show, the equestrian world and discretion combined with tradition. His Majesty even invited the friend of his favorite offspring to Buckingham Palace and his property in Sandringham for a perfectly successful passing exam.

Still, the businesswoman prefers to remain single rather than sacrificing her professional life on the altar of a court and bows existence. Nevertheless, the sentimental adventures of the Crown sometimes slip into the economic relations of the kingdom. By the way, his affair with Andrew allows him to flesh out an address book sewn with gold. His Royal Highness is indeed then the British representative for foreign trade, which opens Miss Staveley many doors in the Arab world.

Amanda superstar

The interpersonal skills does the rest for this woman on the minister’s agenda. In 2005, she set up her own investment bank, PCF Capital Partners, which operates in London and Dubai. The establishment is specialized in the sectors which interest emirs, real estate, finance, health, technologies, energy and… football. In 2011, she married one of the executives of Iranian origin from her private equity firm, of which she had a son.

Amanda superstar is of course not only friends in the macho environment of businessmen who, like vampires, are ready to do anything to get rich. Her very feminine instinct allows her to understand and master the most difficult situations. To overcome resistance, it ensures that client sovereign funds are passive investors, not very demanding and who, in general, do not meddle in the management of their acquisitions. To have an independent point of view on these potential customers, she asks a medium to judge them according to a photo. To do business in the Gulf, something irrational is essential.

Membership in the upper classes of the kingdom is another asset. The lady was cast in the most posh English boarding schools. In addition, the British establishment can boast of a long pro-Arab tradition inherited from Colonel Lawrence. The former tutelary power and the Gulf countries have in common the English language, the monarchical regime and above all the petroleum and financial interests. The City has always played a driving role in the recycling of petrodollars. Since the epidemic, Amanda Staveley has enjoyed herself.

The largest sovereign wealth funds in the world

(Billions of dollars)

1. Norway Government Pension Fund Global (Norway) 1,000

2. China Investment Corporation (China) 900

3. Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (United Arab Emirates) 700

4. Hong Kong Monetary Authority (Hong Kong) 500

5. Kuwait Investment Authority (Kuwait) 500

6. GIC Private (Singapore) 400

7.Safe Investment (China) 380

8. Temasek Holdings (Singapore) 350

9. Qatar Investment Authority (Qatar) 340

10. National Council for Social Security (China) 340

11. Public Investment Fund (Saudi Arabia) 320

(source Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute (December 2019)