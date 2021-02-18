Amazon announces 20 new signatories to Climate Pledge

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) — Amazon and Global Optimism on Wednesday announced that 20 new signatories around the world have joined The Climate Pledge.

The 20 new signatories represent diverse economic sectors, ranging from energy to agricultural and financial services.

With the addition of the new signatories, 53 companies across 18 industries and 12 countries and regions have committed to working toward net-zero carbon in their worldwide businesses, the announcement said.

Each organization is at a different stage in its journey to net-zero carbon emissions, but all 53 signatories are committed to The Climate Pledge’s ambitious goal of meeting the Paris Agreement 10 years early.

Signatories to the Climate Pledge agree to measure and report greenhouse gas emissions regularly and implement decarbonization strategies in line with the Paris Agreement through real business changes and innovations, according to the announcement.

The Climate Pledge is a commitment co-founded by Amazon and Global Optimism in September 2019, calling on signatories to take urgent action to meet the Paris Agreement pledge 10 years early. Global Optimism is an enterprise to catalyse transformative actions in the world in tackling the climate crisis.

“As the U.S. takes an important step forward in the fight against climate change by officially rejoining the Paris Agreement this week, I am excited to welcome 20 new companies to The Climate Pledge who want to go even faster,” said Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO. Enditem