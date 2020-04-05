Amazon employees reveal all the reasons why they are afraid to go to work

<img class = “caas-img has preview” alt = “

With thousands of companies across the country closing their doors to slow the spread of coronavirus across the country, Amazon, which is considered a “core company”, is one of the few large multinationals to continue operating.

While the company’s business continued largely as usual, the fear of getting the corona virus in Amazon stores is now palpable, employees told Business Insider. A slight cough or a little sneeze usually passed without much notice – but now they’re roaring through the facility, flaring up fears, and causing some employees to go out in the middle of a shift.

While some Amazon employees can afford not to go to work, others feel compelled to choose between their health and livelihood.

Business Insider spoke to eight Amazon employees in Pennsylvania, Texas, Kentucky, Arizona, and California who said they were afraid to go to work – and they say Amazon isn’t doing enough to spread the novel corona virus into their own facilities to prevent the larger communities that they serve.

Kristen Kish, a spokeswoman for Amazon, told Business Insider that the company is monitoring the situation at its facilities and is taking “proactive measures to protect employees and those who have come into contact with people who have been diagnosed or who have been diagnosed.” become sick”.

“Like most global companies, employees have been affected and we are doing everything we can to protect our employees and take the precautions set out in the WHO guidelines,” Kish told Business Insider.

With hundreds or even thousands of workers being packed into a warehouse at the same time – making social detachment “impossible” – and a scarce supply of hand sanitizers and cleaning products, employees called the Amazon facilities “breeding ground” for coronavirus infections.

And although COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in multiple camps, they claim that despite requests from employees, management has refused to temporarily close their locations to clean the entire facility, despite requests from employees.

“We have to choose our health or our finances,” an Houston employee from Houston, who wanted to remain anonymous, told Business Insider. “Everyone looks scared, but we can’t afford not to go to work.”

“We have to choose our health or our families.”

At an Amazon site in Houston, Texas, a warehouse worker who wanted to remain anonymous out of fear of retaliation, told Business Insider that at least five people had tested positive for the corona virus in which she works.

“This disease kills people every day,” she said. “Since people test positive for where I work, they still expect us to get there.”

Since two children are at home full-time due to school closings, she cannot risk bringing the virus home to her children. The single mother had to start work so that she could take care of her children – but that also means less money to feed the family.

“I can’t afford to risk my health – my health is more important than a paycheck,” she said, noting that she was afraid of being exposed to the virus at work.

“But I’m also afraid that I won’t have the money I need to pay my bills when it’s all over,” she said.

After the Houston site confirmed that employees tested positive for coronavirus, the warehouse employee claimed that the company had refused to close the facility for thorough cleaning and had barely extended its normal cleaning schedule.

Employees in an Amazon warehouse in Indiana gather for signs next to signs that encourage employees to stay separate.

Employees at an Amazon warehouse in Indiana meet next to signs for a meeting to encourage employees to stay separate.

Although management claimed to be compliant with the CDC mandate, it said that hand sanitizers were scarce and detergents for disinfecting their work areas were often in short supply.

For warehouse workers, she added that social distancing is “impossible”.

“There is no way to get someone to stay a meter apart, especially with the type of work we are doing,” she said, pointing to warehouse assembly lines where workers are in constant contact.

According to Amazon, “this is simply not true,” Kish said, adding that the company “has adjusted practices to ensure social distance in our buildings, including no stand-up meetings, moving chairs and tables in the event of a breakdown, and.” the adjustment of the beginning and end of the shift. “

However, Business Insider previously reported that an Amazon fulfillment center in Indiana appears to have no social distance – the facility later confirmed that an employee tested positive for the novel virus.

By not taking enough precautions to protect her workers, she felt that Amazon was forcing its workers to choose between their health and livelihood.

“I choose my life, but in her opinion it’s the bottom dollar.”

For Amazon employees who are at risk of developing a serious illness if they are infected with the coronavirus, going to work can be a matter of life and death. For an Amazon employee in Lexington, Kentucky who is immunodeficient, the decision not to go to work protects her from the “potentially life-threatening” disease.

“I choose my life, but basically it is the bottom dollar in their opinion,” the employee who works in supplier return told Business Insider, adding that there are no provisions for the elderly or for those who own theirs cannot prove underlying health conditions. “I don’t get paid during this time and it creates a bad situation for me.”

The Kentucky employee receives a steroid shot every three months to check her psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. The shot suppresses her immune system, making her susceptible to infection and extreme diseases.

She claimed that her facility and most Amazon facilities were a “natural breeding ground” for infections with “people housed in a confined space,” while high-contact surfaces “were not cleaned regularly.” She claimed that many day and night workers shared equipment such as carts or computers, which she claimed were often dusty, dirty, and difficult to keep clean at the Kentucky facility.

“There is this revolving door made of germs [that’s] This is done from day to night shift, using the same items over and over, “she said, adding that her supplier return department, which is not an essential service, should not be operating at all.

Kish contested the Kentucky employee’s claims and told Business Insider that Amazon had “increased the frequency and intensity of cleaning at all locations, including regular hygiene of all door handles, banisters, turnstiles, elevator buttons, lockers, and touchscreens, to name a few . ” . “

Due to her condition and Amazon’s failure to provide facials or protective equipment, she has not started work since early March. Although visiting work poses a health risk, she may be forced to go back to work to make ends meet.

“I’m basically stuck where I can’t get unemployment. I don’t feel safe going to work,” the 50-year-old told Business Insider. “I’m worried about my income, I might be forced to go back. I don’t want to go back so quickly.”

“I just want my family to be safe … I can’t bring poison into their house.”

After an Amazon employee in Phoenix, Arizona, confirmed that he was infected with the corona virus, many employees simply left the website, the Republic of Arizona reported. A staff member from Phoenix, Arizona, who wanted to keep his identity secret, said that his concern about the transfer of the corona virus from his facility to his family had made it almost impossible for him to work.

“I go out every day within an hour of work,” the employee told Business Insider. “So if I can’t take it mentally, I just go home.”

Bringing the virus home from work could be a devastating blow to his family for the unidentified Phoenix employee. He told Business Insider that his family was at high risk of getting seriously ill if they got the corona virus – his brother had extreme asthma while his two parents were over 60 years old.

“I just want my family to be safe … I can’t bring poison into their house,” he said.

The employee and some of his colleagues not only left the job early, but also began to refuse freight from the warehouse with positive COVID-19 employees. Although his facility has started to take social distancing measures more seriously since he discovered that employees are infected with the virus, he said that this is far from sufficient.

“We need a stable and sterile supply chain for customers and workers,” said the 37-year-old. “”[Amazon is] endanger many people because these things move exponentially. And that means it can hurt a lot of people in no time. ”

He even started to organize with colleagues and wrote to the governor and other officials that the Amazon camps should be closed and completely disinfected before work could begin again. Until then, he said he would continue to fight until Amazon protected his workers from the virus.

“This company is not doing enough and this fight is bigger than our salary,” he said.

With regard to the closure of Amazon facilities with confirmed cases of COVID-19, Amazon is currently consulting with local and federal health authorities and medical experts on how to deal with closures of buildings for deep cleaning.

“Our process evaluates where the employee has been in the building, how long, how much time has passed since he was on site, and with whom he interacted, among other things, to determine how the situation should be dealt with appropriately” Kish told Business Insider.

“Going to work is risky … it’s a scary calculation that I do every day.”

There are up to 18 confirmed coronavirus cases at Amazon facilities in Hazleton, Pennsylvania – and Dominica Mercuri told Business Insider that she may be one of them.

On March 27, the 29-year-old outbound worker who received, packaged, and shipped customer orders had symptoms related to coronavirus, including dry cough, extreme fatigue, and fever. On the same day, their facility announced that an employee had tested positive for COVID19. Andrea Houtsch, another employee at the same facility in Pennsylvania, says there are now 18 confirmed cases in their buildings.

However, due to her age and lack of pre-existing conditions, Mercuri’s local hospital refused to do a test. Without enough evidence that she could have the novel virus, she had to start work without pay.

“It’s hard not to live with no wages,” she told Business Insider. “I have to go to this building so I can get paid. You don’t pay me to stay home because I have no diagnosis.”

After Mercuri had used up most of her paid free time the week she was recovering, she said she only had five days to work this week to pay her rent and bills.

“Going to work is risky,” Mercuri said, adding that her mother, who lives with her, is at risk of getting seriously ill if she becomes infected with Covid-19. “It’s a scary calculation that I do every day.”

After announcing confirmed cases in the Pennsylvania camps, she said the facility was “back to normal”. Although she claims that her facility is making some attempts to improve conditions for workers during the outbreak in the facility, she claims that “half measures are not good enough”. The facility tried to implement social distancing measures and provide hygiene wipes for employees, but said they were never available when they needed them.

However, Kish claimed that “Disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizers are already standard in our network, and procurement teams have worked tirelessly to create new sources of supply to maintain this critical flow of items.”

“Like all companies dealing with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic,” she added, “it is not easy because the supply is limited, but we are working hard to ensure the safety of employees while protecting communities and communities to serve the most vulnerable populations. “

While Mercuri’s Amazon facility has successfully renovated its break rooms so that employees can keep a distance of two meters, their workplaces are still so close that people have accidentally coughed and sneezed at them.

“When the going gets tough and our stocks are only now going up, we need to get those numbers out,” Mercuri told Business Insider. “Editing our stations so that we are safe and actually a meter away from us would affect production. So it won’t happen unless some kind of outside intervention occurs.”

“I’m worried that I’ve infected 1,000 people in the past three days.”

Kathy Knight, an Amazon driver, told Business Insider that she was not afraid to get the virus – she was afraid that it would help spread the virus.

“I have now visited 190 homes in my community. If this virus is on the box or if I carry the virus and I sneezed or coughed on your package, it is now sitting on your porch,” Knight told Business Insider. “The person who opens the door to pick up the package could remove the virus from this box or bag.”

As a driver for Amazon in Pennsylvania, Knight told Business Insider that she made between 150 and 196 stops every day and delivered up to 300 packages. Each of these packages had been touched by countless Amazon employees and drivers, some of whom could carry the virus.

Both she and her 22-year-old son, who also works as an Amazon driver, were tested for COVID-19 last week after showing symptoms related to the disease. Knight believed that her son might have received the virus when he was brought to Jefferson Hospital, where there were COVID-19 cases.

Knight cited studies showing that the novel corona virus can live on cardboard or plastic for one to three days, and said that she stopped working on March 30 for fear of infecting her customers.

“I said to my boss,” I just don’t know if I can do it. I’m too concerned that I’ve infected 1,000 people in the past three days, “Knight told Business Insider.” If I remembered that I had made someone sick or that I might have died from delivering a package – I don’t know how I would spend the rest of my life doing it. “

