Amazon has a secret price of £1.99 for an electric food mixer.

For those on a new year’s healthy eating plan, Amazon has launched a kitchen sale.

In January, the online retailer discounted blenders, air fryers, waffle makers, and knife sets for foodies, with one deal bringing the price of an electric food mixer down to just £1.99.

The Amazon sale has the Netta five-speed electric hand whisker for £11.99, down from £14.99 previously.

The 400-watt handheld mixer has a dough hook attachment for baking and can be used for dough, eggs, milk, butter, cake, or cream.

The mixer can be had for £1.99 thanks to an online deal.

Customers can use an online coupon to save £10 on any item in the Amazon kitchen sale, including the Netta mixer, bringing the cost down to £1.99.

The offer is only available to new customers who sign up through this link.

To receive the discount, customers must first sign up for free, then place an order for kitchen appliances on Amazon and receive a cashback of £10.

It’s not the first time Amazon has had kitchen appliances for under £5.

An air fryer went on sale for £4 last year due to a pricing error.

Due to the glitch, Amazon cancelled orders for the air fryer after a surge in demand.

A waffle maker is £24, down from £30, and a table blender is £24.

A stand mixer is now £48, a 20% discount, and a digital air fryer is £64, a 20% discount.

