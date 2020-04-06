Amazon Music Unlimited is Free for Three Whole Months Right Now

Amazon is currently running a limited-time offer on its Music Unlimited service, but if you’ve ever dabbled with it before, you can’t sign up for the promotion.

If you are or have ever been a paying Amazon Music Unlimited customer, you can piss right off, according to the T&Cs. The same goes if you’re currently in a free trial, or have ever had one. So that’s nice. Now that we’ve established who is actually eligible, we can proceed.

Those of you who are still here have until midnight on April 30 to take advantage of the offer, and you’ll get three months access from the date you sign up. It’s on three-month trial per customer and account. Membership usually costs £9.99 per month – on par with Spotify Premium’s monthly cost – or £7.99 for Amazon Prime customers. Amazon ran the same offer around this time last year, so while it’s not coronavirus related, it’s still come at a time when it’s appreciated.

You can usually try out the service for 30 days free anyway, so you’re getting an extra couple of months tacked on to the end of the normal trial; it saves you £30 overall, so we’re not complaining. Just get over there before the end of the month to give it a go.