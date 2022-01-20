Amazon plans to open a clothing store in a mall and provide shoppers with online recommendations.

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon says it will open a clothing store in a Southern California mall later this year, a first for the online retailer and a new challenge for struggling traditional retailers.

The store, which will sell women’s and men’s clothing as well as shoes and other accessories, will open at the Americana at Brand mall in Glendale, California, on Thursday, according to Amazon.

Customers will receive personalized recommendations via text message as they browse the new Amazon Style store, which will stock mostly non-Amazon fashion labels, according to the Seattle-based company.

Amazon declined to provide any additional information about the labels.

The store will be about 30,000 square feet in size, similar to Kohl’s but about one-third the size of other department stores like Macy’s.

However, it will have more than twice as many styles as traditional stores because it will display one of each style while keeping the rest in the back room.

The selection is made by Amazon curators, who take into account feedback from millions of Amazon customers.

The store concept is likely to put even more pressure on traditional clothing retailers, particularly department stores, which have been scrambling to adapt to shoppers’ shift to online shopping, which has been accelerated by the pandemic.

The managing director of Amazon Style, Simoina Vasen, declined to comment on the new store concept’s rollout plans or sales forecasts.

The store in Glendale will open on an unspecified date, according to Amazon.

The move is Amazon’s latest foray into physical stores, which includes grocery stores, cashierless convenience stores, and book stores.

It paid over (dollar)13 billion for Whole Foods Market in 2017.

Amazon’s move into physical fashion stores comes after it dethroned Walmart as the world’s largest retailer.

Last year, the pandemic-induced e-commerce explosion helped the company reach No. 1 in clothing sales.

In a March 2021 report, Wells Fargo predicted that Amazon’s clothing and footwear sales in the United States would increase by about 15% in 2020, to more than (dollar)41 billion.

That’s about a 20% to 25% premium over Walmart.

This equates to 11% to 12% of all clothing sold in the United States, and…

