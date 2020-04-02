Amazon Prime Video Now Allows Apple Users to Buy and Rent Content in the App

If you have an iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV, you no longer have to go through the rigmarole of leaving the Prime Video app when you want to buy or rent films and TV shows.

Historically, Apple users have had to do this because Amazon presumably didn’t want to hand over a 30 per cent cut of in-app purchases to Apple. The company’s surcharge covers payment, processing, and security fees, so by redirecting customers to its own site to buy its content, Amazon can avoid the fees. Meanwhile, to ensure it gets its cut, Apple also doesn’t allow services on its platforms to use their own payment methods. But all that has gone right out of the window, suggesting the companies have struck a new arrangement.

Logging into the Prime Video app on iOS or tvOS right now will present users with the message “Browse, rent, or buy new release movies, popular TV shows, and more – now within the app.” More surprisingly, Amazon is utilising its own payment system rather than Apple’s, so as long as you have an Amazon account set up with your card details on file, you’re away.

The In-App Purchases are also adorned with metadata (age rating) that don’t exist for standard developers today, so it sure looks like Apple and Amazon have indeed arranged something custom.

— Benjamin Mayo (@bzamayo) April 1, 2020

Apple has since released a statement explaining that Amazon Prime Video is now part of a program for “premium” video services that allows eligible services to use their own payment method using their existing subscription info:

“Apple has an established program for premium subscription video entertainment providers to offer a variety of customer benefits — including integration with the Apple TV app, AirPlay 2 support, tvOS apps, universal search, Siri support and, where applicable, single or zero sign-on.

“On qualifying premium video entertainment apps such as Prime Video, Atlice One and Canal+, customers have the option to buy or rent movies and TV shows using the payment method tied to their existing video subscription.”

Nitty gritty details of the new arrangement aside, the main takeaway here is that you don’t have deal with the minor inconvenience of going to Amazon’s website every time you want to buy or rent something. Huzzah! [The Verge]