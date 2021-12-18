Amazon warehouse in New Mexico evacuated after a bomb threat, with terrified employees fleeing and Albuquerque cops investigating.

The Amazon warehouse in Albuquerque has been evacuated due to a ‘bomb threat,’ with terrified employees fleeing and Albuquerque cops investigating.

A bomb threat has been made against an Amazon warehouse in Albuquerque, prompting authorities to respond.

A text message was allegedly used to make the threat at the New Mexico facility.

KOB-4 reported that the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office and the Albuquerque Police Department are investigating.

The facility, according to authorities, has been evacuated.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

The sheriff’s office requested the assistance of the police department’s bomb detection K-9 unit for the investigation, according to KOAT.

