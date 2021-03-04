Amazon Web Services launches second region in Japan

SAN FRANCISCO, March 2 (Xinhua) — Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced the launch of a second full region in Japan, the AWS Asia Pacific (Osaka) Region.

Starting from March 1, the launch of a second AWS Region in Japan provides customers with lower latency across the country and supports disaster recovery applications for business continuity, according to the announcement.

The region is an expansion of the existing AWS Osaka Local Region, which opened to select customers in February 2018. The new region consists of three Availability Zones and joins the existing 25 Availability Zones in eight AWS Regions across the Asia Pacific in Beijing, Hong Kong, Mumbai, Ningxia, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, and Tokyo, the announcement said.

Globally, AWS has 80 Availability Zones across 25 geographic regions, with plans to launch 15 more Availability Zones and five more AWS Regions in Australia, India, Indonesia, Spain, and Switzerland.

“We launched the AWS Osaka Local Region to help select customers run specific workloads in western Japan. Since then, customers have asked AWS to launch a second full region with multiple Availability Zones and broad service selection in the country, and today we’re excited to deliver on those requests,” said Peter DeSantis, Senior Vice President of Global Infrastructure and Customer Support at AWS. Enditem