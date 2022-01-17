Amazon’s decision to prohibit customers from using Visa credit cards issued in the United Kingdom has been overturned.

Amazon has reversed its decision to prohibit customers from using Visa credit cards issued in the United Kingdom.

The changes were supposed to start on Wednesday, according to the online retailer.

“The anticipated change regarding the use of Visa credit cards on Amazon.co.uk will no longer take place on January 19,” an Amazon spokesperson said.

“We’re working with Visa on a possible solution that will allow customers to use their Visa credit cards on Amazon.co.uk.”

Due to the “high fees Visa charges for processing credit card transactions,” the Seattle-based firm informed customers in an email in November that it was making the move.

“We understand that this may be inconvenient for you, and we’re here to help you get through this transition so you can continue to enjoy Amazon’s low prices and wide selection,” the company said in a statement.

Despite the proposed ban, Amazon stated that customers could still use Visa debit cards, Mastercard credit cards, and American Express credit cards.

Visa expressed its displeasure with Amazon’s decision, saying it was “very disappointed.”

Customers were previously advised to change their default payment method or add a new eligible payment method to their Amazon account.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

