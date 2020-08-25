Amazon’s Doing an End of Summer Sale, Which Should Ease Your Prime Day Withdrawal

The pandemic means Amazon has postponed Prime Day to an undisclosed date (currently rumoured to be in October). But apparently there’s still room for other sales, because the company is ending its ongoing Summer Sale with another one – inventively named the ‘End of Summer Sale’. To show you those Echo discounts have to end sometime, and that time seems to be 1st September.

Since the sale kicked off yesterday and is set to end just before midnight on the first of next month, it means you have a week of deals to browse through and figure out whether it’s worth spending your money on yet another discounted 4K television or Amazon Fire Tablet.

Naturally the Amazon-made products are all on sale again, because they get discounted more than the sofas at DFS. And as usual there are daily deals, lightning deals, and other longer-lasting deals for you to enjoy. Deals like £19 off the Nintendo Switch bundled with Animal Crossing: New Horizons, £74.85 off the Oppo Reno2 and more.

So if you have money to spend, early Christmas shopping to sort out, or any other reason to go off buying stuff before the Black Friday sales season, now is your chance.