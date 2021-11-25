Amazon’s Lord of the Rings will film in Maidenhead and Hertfordshire, but the filming boom in the UK will be hampered by a skills shortage.

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King will be filmed in Maidenhead and Hertfordshire for Amazon, but the UK filming boom will be hampered by a skills shortage.

A “catastrophic” skills shortage has left the UK unable to meet the demands of a £5 billion screen production boom.

When Amazon’s £700 million Lord of the Rings series shoots next year, swaths of Maidenhead and Hertfordshire will be transformed into Middle-earth.

The resurrected Bray Film Studios in Maidenhead, which has 54,000 square feet of stages and an 183,000-square-foot backlot, will be one of the filming locations for Amazon Studios’ £700 million Lord of the Rings series.

According to Variety, Bovingdon Airfield in Hertfordshire, which has 60 acres of open land and was recently used to film the blockbuster Justice League, will also serve as a production base for the Lord of the Rings “prequel” starring Sir Lenny Henry.

Amazon shifted production of what is believed to be the most expensive TV series ever from New Zealand to Britain, aided by generous tax breaks and the Government’s Covid insurance scheme for film-making.

Amazon, Netflix, Disney, and Apple are investing billions of pounds in the UK entertainment industry in order to satisfy subscribers’ appetite for high-quality drama and films.

It’s difficult to find studio space.

Netflix is doubling the size of its Shepperton studios base, which last year spent (dollar)1 billion making films and TV shows in the UK, including Bridgerton and Sex Education.

Sunset Studios, based in Hollywood, is constructing a £700 million studio in Broxbourne, Hertfordshire.

Other facilities are planned for Buckinghamshire’s Marlow, Hampshire’s Farnborough, and Berkshire’s Shinfield.

The UK, on the other hand, lacks sufficient film equipment and trained crew – from costume and make-up designers to artists and prop managers – to meet the demand.

Production costs are rising, with skilled technicians able to charge a 40% premium over their regular rate to work.

“There’s a near-catastrophic shortage of not just directors, but anyone involved in the production of moving image,” Kenton Allen, CEO of Big Talk, a leading film and television production company, told Variety.

“Line producers, accountants, make-up artists, gaffers, and directors of production) are all in short supply.”

Then there’s this:

