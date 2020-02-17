Amazon’s patent describes launching packages into Earth’s low-orbit using a whip-like cable

Amazon could be developing a new shipping method that is out-of-this-world.

A new patent, entitled energy-efficient launch system for aerial vehicles’, describes a system that flings packages into space using a cable attached to a marine vehicle.

The package could be ‘whipped’ into low-orbit and intercepted by a platform with tethers to transfer it further into space – maybe even aboard a close range spacecraft.

Although the authors have dreams of using the technology to reach space, they also describe employing it to send drones fitted with packages into the air.

The patent was written by Amazon Prime Air VP Gur Kimchi and co-written by veteran Amazon inventor Louis LeRoi LeGrand III – the document was filed in 2017 and published on Tuesday.

‘An energy-efficient launch system that utilizes the principles of whip dynamics to launch payloads at high speeds is described,’ the authors write in the patent.

‘The launch system may include a marine vehicle having an onboard power source.

‘A tapered, superconducting cable may be retractably connected to the marine vehicle via a winch and electrically connected to the power source.

‘One or more aerial vehicles may be coupled to and receive power via the cable.’

‘To launch a payload at the end of the cable, the marine vehicle, winch, and/or aerial vehicles may be operated in coordination to create, propagate, and accelerate a whip waveform along the cable toward the payload.’

The patent suggests the marine vehicle, which could be the size of an aircraft carrier, would have a nuclear power generator on board.

And it would be capable of traveling at speeds up to approximately 50-100 knots.

The cable could be made with bundles of filaments, fibers, tubes or conduits that may stretch between 50 to 500 miles long.

The document explains that smaller ‘whips’ could also launch a range of different sized drones including octocopters, quadcopters, other types of propeller-operated aerial vehicles.

The superconducting cables attached to the massive ship and energy would pass through it to the aerial vehicles to power them to their destination.

The ship will then position the cable and aerial vehicles in the direction of their launch path.

A winch can retract the cable and attached drones in unison, which creates a whip waveform near the end of the cable.

‘The continued coordination among the pulling by the vehicle, the retracting of the cable, and/or the operation of the aerial vehicles may cause the waveform to propagate along the length of the cable toward the second, free end,’ Guri and LeGrand write.

When the waveform travels along the cable to the free end, the package is released at a final speed greater than the initial speed of the wave, launching it into the air, Popular Mechanics reported.

And other than your online order, the system could be used to launch satellites into low-orbit ‘at a speed exceeding the escape velocity from Earth.’