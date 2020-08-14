Amber Alert Texas: Infant, 4 Kids Missing, Believed To Be In Danger

An Amber Alert has been issued for five children missing in Texas, Friday afternoon. Local police said that the children are believed to be in grave or immediate danger.

The Zavala County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 10-year-old Justine Kaylee Lopez, 9-year-old Jolyne Kaylynn Lopez, 7-year-old Ruben Lopez jr., 4-year-old Jordan Lopez and 11-month-old Jayden Lee Lopez.

The children were last seen Aug 8, in Crystal City, a small town about 110 miles southwest of San Antonio.

Police are looking for Ruben Lopez, white, male, 29 years old, 5-6, 150 lbs, black eyes and brown hair in connection with this abduction. A search is also underway for Roxanne Fuentes, white, female, 31 years old, 5-8, 120 lbs, black eyes and brown hair.

Authorities believe that these two people are linked to the abduction. The couple was last seen driving a gray 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer with Texas license plate number: MKV2702, police said, adding that there may be a U-Haul trailer attached to the SUV.

Police have not revealed any details about the abduction or the relationships between the children and the suspects.

Anyone with information about the abduction is asked to call 911 or Zavala County Sheriff’s Office at 830-374-3615.